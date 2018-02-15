Akzo Nobel India Limited

Sixth facility in India

Reinforces its commitment to India with an investment of ₹650 million

Strengthen market position in India AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company, reinforced its commitment to the Indian market with the inauguration of its Powder Coatings facility, with an investment of ₹650 million. Located in Thane, Mumbai, this is AkzoNobel’s sixth facility in India.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Thierry Vanlancker, CEO, AkzoNobel N.V. said, “India continues to be a high-growth market for AkzoNobel and the launch of the new Powder Coatings facility will only further strengthen our manufacturing footprint in the country. With this plant we intend to increase capacity in the region, which forms an important part of our organic growth plan.”



Sharing his views, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “AkzoNobel India Powder Coatings has been delivering a strong profitable growth. The new facility plays a critical role in AkzoNobel India’s expansion plans and provides a boost to our access to the markets located in Northern & Western parts of India.”



The new facility will complement AkzoNobel’s existing plant in Bangalore, adding new product lines in bonded metallic powder and pipe and re-bar coatings.



AkzoNobel is the largest global manufacturer of powder coatings and a world leader in powder coatings technology. The company recently agreed to acquire the business of V.Powdertech Co., Ltd., the leading Thai manufacturer of powder coatings, supplying a range of products for domestic appliances, furniture and general industrial applications.