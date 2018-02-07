BMW India

Local production to begin at BMW Group Plant Chennai.

Versatile, five-seater Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with more space and comfort than ever.

All-new range of petrol and diesel engines with latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offer outstanding performance and efficiency. The all-new MINI Countryman was unveiled today at the Auto Expo 2018 in India.



Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new MINI Countryman will be available in three variants: two petrol variants – MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired as well as one diesel variant – MINI Countryman Cooper SD. Deliveries will begin from June 2018 onwards and ex-showroom prices will be announced accordingly.



Mr. Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Head of MINI, Region Asia, Pacific, South Africa and Importer Regions said, “Since its inception, the MINI brand stands for new innovative ideas and inspiration. It is in our DNA to consistently provide driving fun and the iconic MINI go-kart feeling across every model. The second-generation MINI Countryman represents a more distinctive and mature proposition of an ultimate all-rounder with ample space for you and your family. The all-new MINI Countryman is built for adventure and can turn any weekend into an expedition. Every road marks the beginning of a new chapter, full of moments to cherish, in a story that you will never want to end.”



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI is the perfect fit for urban environment and has become a trailblazer success in the premium small car segment in India. The second-generation all-new MINI Countryman offers a unique combination of functionality, everyday practicality and long-distance suitability. In the typical MINI style, it combines driving fun with charisma and individuality. Local production of the all-new MINI Countryman at BMW Group Plant Chennai marks the beginning of a whole new chapter for MINI in India.”



MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired is equipped with John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit, rear roof spoiler and impressive 18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels. John Cooper Works influence continues in the illuminated cockpit with the JCW sports leather steering wheel. The car is equipped with premium features such as the ‘Leather Cross Punch’ Sport Seats, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, MINI Find Mate and the MINI Wired Package. The MINI Wired Package includes Navigation System Professional and MINI Connected XL 8.8” screen with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.



MINI Countryman Cooper SD features the Cooper SD engine for the first time in India that delivers 190 hp and 400 nm torque. With superior handling, no city corner or hill climb is a challenge. The Panorama Glass Roof and Electric Seat Adjustment with memory further adds convenience and driving fun.



MINI Countryman Cooper S offers more premium technology and design features than ever before. With the Automatic Tail Gate, Cruise Control, LED Headlight, Fog Light, Multifunction steering wheel, Centre armrest in front and rear and the Radio MINI Boost 6.5” as standard, the all-new MINI Countryman comes ready for any adventure.



The all-new MINI Countryman will be available in five colours: Island Blue, Light White, Chilli Red, Melting Silver and Thunder Grey, as well as British Racing Green, offered exclusively for the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.



The all-new MINI Countryman will be available with Leatherette Carbon Black as standard upholstery and Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black for the all-new MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.



The all-new MINI Countryman.

Exterior of the all-new MINI Countryman goes even further in versatility, agility and premium character. Its powerful proportions lend a particularly distinctive presence that combine iconic MINI design language with enhanced functionality. Precise contours on the surface underline the cars athletic shape and vertical orientation. Contrasting roof, upright rear lights, hexagonal radiator grille and large headlamps have undergone revolutionary development. The roof-rails in satin-finished aluminium are combined with silver-coloured side sill tops, thereby lending greater visual emphasis to the height of the car. The distinctive, slightly asymmetrically rounded contour of the LED headlamp together with the radiator grille produces a distinctive front view.



The all-new MINI Countryman is the roomiest and the most spacious MINI yet, extending 20 centimetres longer and 3 centimetres wider than its predecessor. This increased space allows five adults to sit comfortably with ample luggage space, making the all-new MINI Countryman a perfect companion for long journeys.



The interior blends modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with practical functionality. The typical MINI cockpit impresses with its clear horizontal structure, stretched lines and generously sized surfaces. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen. The intuitive use is complemented by the controller on the middle console for easy operation of multimedia, phone and car functions.



The electric seat adjustment with memory function now offers enhanced head and shoulder space for both the driver and front passenger. The three full-fledged seats at the rear make for ample and comfortable seating for rear passengers.



Using the cargo function, boot capacity can be increased from 450 litres to 1,309 litres by folding down the rear backrest with its 40:20:40 split. Park your all-new MINI Countryman at a scenic space and enjoy the view with the unique Picnic Bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two while protecting your clothing with a fender dirt protection flap. Automatic Tailgate combined with Comfort Access System allows the boot to be opened and closed just by waving your foot under the rear fender.



The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.



The all-new MINI Countryman is powered by an all-new range of petrol and diesel engines developed from the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the MINI Countryman Cooper S, high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 141 kW/192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr. The MINI Countryman Cooper SD 4-cylinder diesel engine generates a peak output of 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 220 km/hr.



The standard 8-speed automatic steptronic transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The 8-speed sports automatic steptronic transmission in the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired with shift paddles makes for even sportier driving.



MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.



The all-new MINI Countryman is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.



The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering. Internet: www.mini.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN