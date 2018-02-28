Acron Waterfront Resort has been recognized as the best resort in Goa, besides being positioned on the 6th rank in the Top 25 Hotels category in India at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2018. The Travellers’ Choice Award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.



Acron Waterfront Resort was launched in the year 2015 by the Acron Group at an exquisite location by the edge of the Baga River in Goa just where it meets the Arabian Sea. The Acron Waterfront Resort is the 2nd Acron hotel in North Goa, the 1st being the Fortune Acron Regina, also an ITC Fortune hotel and the highest rated branded hotel in Candolim, Goa. The Acron Group is a leading property developer with over 45 residential and hospitality developments in Goa and Mumbai since 1988. This boutique resort comprises of 29 plush yet comfortable rooms and 6 apartment suites equipped with the very best in modern amenities.



The rooms offer serene and stunning views of the river, the sea and the courtyard. The resort also has a specially designed infinity pool and a spa. Acron Waterfront Resort ensures that every desire and fancy of their guest is a top notch priority. From de-stressing & rejuvenating in the hotel’s Spa, to soaking in the Infinity Pool and the temperature controlled Jacuzzi, the resort has every facility to enable the guest to soothe their mind and body. Guests can enjoy hassle-free travel in a private chauffeured car, anywhere they desire and at any time, including their initial pick-up and drop through the beautiful countryside of Goa.



Commenting on the award, Dr. Joseph Britto, MD & Director, Acron Group said, “Being voted as the best resort in Goa is truly a marvellous feat for us at the property. The team at Acron Waterfront Resort is thrilled to bits that our hotel has been voted #1 by guests at the TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards 2018 and to be benchmarked with the country’s best. This recognition reiterates our commitment to our guests to continue to differentiate ourselves by providing a unique Goa experience where the river meets the sea.”



Acron Waterfront Resort is in the heart of all the action and party places and yet is an oasis of calm if you’re looking for that quiet, beachside getaway. The amazing location with over 120 metres of water frontage in the midst of Goa’s happening leisure Riviera makes it an exciting place to visit.



For more details, see: acronwaterfrontresort.com



Address: Acron Waterfront Resort, On the seaward side of the Baga bridge, Baga, Goa- 403516 India.

Telephone: Mobile: +91 7722016888, Landline: +91 832-3982888



