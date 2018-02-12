International Career & College Counseling (IC3) Conference

American School of Bombay hosts Mumbai leg of 2018 International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Regional Forums

More than 60 educators from 5 countries participate in the prestigious event American School of Bombay, India’s premier international school, today hosted the Mumbai leg of the 2018 IC3 Regional Forums, which saw participation from more than 60 educators from across the world including 30 educators from Maharashtra. Educators deliberated at length on issues that directly affect career development and college admissions of the ever-growing student population in India.



The IC3 Regional Forums is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together career counselors, teachers, school principals and university admissions leaders. The primary aim of this forum is to provide access to holistic college counseling to students across the world through empowering the high schools. Apart from India, these IC3 Regional Forums will also be held at high schools across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East countries.



The day-long workshop saw experienced career advisors and university representatives from around the world exchange ideas driving the latest global trends in the field of career counseling, and discuss ways to incorporate global insights into the education system in India. The participants emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for students to explore their interests by relying on their natural strengths and aptitudes. Delegates agreed on the urgent need to set up counseling offices in high schools and provide access to career counseling and college admissions guidance, considering the growing complexity of making career choices in an environment of increasing uncertainty. The event was also marked by the presence of over 26 university admissions representatives from 5 countries, including over 15 universities from the U.S.



Mr. Ganesh Kohli, IC3 Conference Chair; President & Chief Mentor, KIC UnivAssist and Former High School College Counsellor, said, “The IC3 Regional Forums are a movement toward transforming young lives and shaping careers. Our aim is to empower schools and help them set up dedicated career-counseling departments as the first step and equip career counselors with up-to-date knowledge, tools, and comprehensive guidelines on best practices.”



The event was marked by the presence of some of the most acclaimed schools and universities from both India and across the world.



Fiona Reynolds, Acting Head, American School of Bombay, said “Preparing our learners for their futures has never been more exciting. It’s clear that our students’ career paths will be much more fluid than in the past. Helping young people to understand themselves and what they need to be successful is the all-important job of the career and college counselor. We are excited to be a part of a platform like IC3 Regional Forum that is spreading the message far and wide.”