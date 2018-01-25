Offers Review and Rating model across Locality, Societies, Dealers and even properties

Geared towards giving tenants actual information as shared by other users

Tilts the balance in Tenant’s favor by empowering them with knowledge

Dealer ratings to promote best practices with top rated dealers being first choice of tenants

www.rentxz.com – India’s first rental-focused real estate portal building a user-generated content model went live today. Rentxz.com addresses the gaps that prevail in the processes of leasing by bringing in more information to tenants that help them in making informed decisions.

Siddhartha Upadhyay, real estate expert and founder of www.rentxz.com said, “With rise in the working middle class and upper middle class workforce in India, we are witnessing a huge demand of rented accommodations in Delhi NCR region. www.rentxz.com will cater to their needs by bringing together authentic information, top-rated dealers and great properties. The world is moving towards authentic user-generated content for their purchase/usage decisions right from watching movies to hiring a hotel room. We think it’s most relevant for rental real estate as the involvement is very high and any wrong decision can affect the user at least a year if not more as he can’t change the property immediately after moving in.”

“It’s been too long that dealers and landlords have had the upper hand in a rental relationship. We are tilting the scales back towards tenant. I request users to visit www.rentxz.com and share their experiences with dealers, societies and landlords. It’s a divided fraternity, which can now come together to help each other in saving misery of shifting to a wrong home on one hand and also in guiding tenants to the best dealers and societies, homes available in a locality”, commented Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-Founder, www.rentxz.com.

Offering a wide range of solutions and services to all the stakeholders in the real estate community, www.rentxz.com will serve as the one-stop destination for tenants and dealers initially in Delhi NCR.