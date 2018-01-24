WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Overall market segment for Mortgage & Loan (M&L) Business Process Services (BPS) by NelsonHall in their 2017 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT).

“WNS is delighted to be recognized as a ‘leader’ in Mortgage and Loan BPS,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “We have been able to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and adaptability in this market segment, transitioning our capabilities towards integrated, automated solutions that help digitize delivery and offer our clients flexible, transaction-based pricing. Our deep domain expertise, proprietary strength in niche product lines such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and strong mortgage analytics practice are helping clients drive improved business outcomes.”

“WNS has long-term experience with regional and large lenders, successfully delivering complex lending processes accurately and efficiently,” said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director for Banking Sourcing Services at NelsonHall. He added, “Digitalization of delivery and focus on secondary market services is the latest phase of WNS enhancing its business. It will continue to provide its clients with the operational flexibility that will help them mitigate the challenges of industry cycles.”

NelsonHall’s NEAT evaluates vendors on their ‘ability to deliver immediate benefit’, as well as their ‘ability to meet future client requirements’. WNS’ highlighted strengths include long-term experience with large, complex clients across all critical mortgage processes, diversity across end-markets, niche proprietary capabilities, and increased use of automation and transaction-based pricing.

WNS’ Banking and Financial BPM services help clients improve their competitive positioning and reduce the cost of operations in an increasingly complex and regulated environment. The company has a strong mortgage analytics practice, offering Loan Origination Servicing, Default Management, Mortgage Analytics and Mortgage Risk Management.