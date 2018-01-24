Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), today announced that Wipro LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro Limited) will invest $9.9 million in Harte Hanks and both companies will expand their existing partnership to offer end-to-end marketing technology services to customers. Harte Hanks is a U.S.-based global marketing services company specializing in omni-channel marketing solutions including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center.

As part of their existing partnership, Wipro and Harte Hanks are jointly marketing Opera Solutions’ Signal Hub platform, an advanced big data analytics and machine learning platform that enables clients to deliver a contextually relevant and personalized customer experience. Wipro’s strong understanding of industry verticals, cognitive & analytical capabilities and process automation combined with Harte Hanks’ established agency expertise, strong MarTech capabilities, Customer Insights and Customer Experience offerings, will offer unparalleled value to clients.

In the digital world, marketers need to have deep understanding of their customers to offer an engaging personalized experience. This requires extensive investments in customer data, marketing tools and a technology stack. By providing a comprehensive solution, Wipro and Harte Hanks empower marketing professionals target and engage their customers in a holistic way.

"Wipro’s investment in Harte Hanks reflects our continued commitment to offer leading-edge marketing technology and digital services that cater to the needs of Chief Marketing Officers and marketing professionals, across industry segments. This investment strengthens our existing partnership with Harte Hanks and enables us to address a key industry challenge by offering ‘Marketing as a Service’,” said Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited.

“Brands are now defined by the blend of all the experiences they deliver to their customers. Understanding the journey is the starting point, and it is marketing technology that facilitates the proper interactions at scale,” commented Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks CEO. “Enterprises and brands are working hard to better understand their customer’s buying journey and are deploying technology to help them interact with customers in relevant, meaningful ways. However, CMOs are increasingly concerned about marketing's capability to acquire and manage technology effectively. This partnership squarely addresses those opportunities.”