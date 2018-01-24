The 69th Republic Day is going to be celebrated with great zeal all over India this year and Adda52 Rummy also has special plans to honour the spirit of patriotism on this special day.

Adda52 Rummy brings another great opportunity for rummy players to showcase their extraordinary playing skills and knowledge in a big online rummy tournament and win great prizes.

Adda52 Rummy invites rummy players to participate in “Republic Day Tournament”, an exclusive mega rummy event where players from across the nation will compete against each other to enjoy their share from colossal Rs. 2,00,000 prize pool. The tournament will run on 26th January at 3.30 p.m. on the website. Any player with 2 loyalty points can participate in the tournament. All information about loyalty level program is available on the website.

Adda52 Rummy is known as the finest rummy portal in India which provides exciting opportunities to Indian rummy players to live their dream of winning big prizes and boost their bankroll by participating in intriguing, challenging, and greatly rewarding cash games and tournaments.

This year, the website is again all set to offer top quality games and seamless gaming environment to cater the growing demands of increasing number of rummy enthusiasts in India. Amateurs and Professional players-both can pit their skills in this action packed rummy battle and take a shot with just 2 LPs to win the grand prize.

Terms & Conditions:

Prize pool Rs. 2,00,000 is applicable for entire promotion i.e. on 26th Jan 2018.

Prize pool is Instant Cash Bonus.

Player should have at least 2 loyalty points to participate in the Republic Day tournament. To know more about the loyalty level program, please check the details available on the website.

Player must avoid any type of unfair gameplay to qualify.

Mobile verification is required to register in the tournament.

For any issues or concerns, please contact at [email protected]

Celebrate the glory of the nation and feel the pride of living in world’s largest democratic country. Play your favourite card game, rummy online this Republic day and win fabulous prizes.

Make utmost use of this Republic Day tournament and win huge cash prize of Rs. 2 Lakhs.

Players can download Adda52 rummy app from the website and install it on android phones, PCs, and tablets to play rummy at the comfort of your home or office anytime.

Hurry up!! Book your seat now to participate in Republic Day Tournament at Adda52 Rummy.