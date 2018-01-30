This year more than 50,000 women coders registered at TechGig Geek Goddess to showcase their coding talent to the world! As India's biggest annual coding arena for women – TechGig Geek Goddess 2018 – heads to its finale, participants and industry experts are waiting keenly for the winners’ announcements.

For B.Tech graduate Bharti Kukreja, life was the usual humdrum. Bagging a campus job at Verizon’s Hyderabad facility was the biggest high point for this bright youngster. Come 2017, and this young techie became an overnight star among the IT community after she was crowned TechGig Geek Goddess 2017 – a contest exclusive for women coders where Bharti won the crown beating 30,000+ women coders. A jubilant Bharti was quick to hand over all the accolades to her father who encouraged her to take up STEM courses and engineering stream further.

Bharti’s story is a befitting answer to all those who question the success and outcome from coding contests. This is just one of the many success stories that was created at TechGig Geek Goddess 2017 – an annual coding event dedicated to find best women coders in India. TechGig is India’s leading IT testing and learning platform and hosts Geek Goddess event annually.

That was 2017.

In 2018, the registration numbers are almost double. More than 50,000 women coders registered for TechGig Geek Goddess 2018. With this over-the-top participation, one can assume that the competition was fierce, and code divas fought tooth and nail to take home the glory.

“In TechGig Geek Goddess 2018, almost 56.3% participants came from the 0-2 years of work experience segment. This is a testimony to the fact that young women coders are aggressively seeking opportunities to showcase their coding prowess. This is about 7.8% increase for this experience segment than what it was in earlier edition (in 2017). About 25.6% of participating women coders in 2018 were from 3-5 years’ work experience segment. Professionals with work experience of more than 10 years witnessed the least participation. These facts clearly indicate that the millennial women are eager to showcase their talent and skills,” said Dipti Tandon, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Product & Tech Head, TechGig.

Further, most participants were from India’s IT-city Bengaluru as was the case in 2017 edition too.

Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig has high hopes from the TechGig Geek Goddess 2018 results. “The participation numbers this time are stupendous. The competition was fiercer, and this is a definite silver lining for the IT industry. IT is one of the biggest employers in India and it grapples with gender diversity issues. TechGig is one such platform that provides ample exposure and opportunities to women coders and brings them to the forefront and connect them with the industry giants,” said Mr Krishnamurthi, adding that like everyone else, he too is keenly waiting for the finale and winners’ announcements.

Accenture is the presenting sponsor for TechGig Geek Goddess 2018. The winners take home prizes worth Rs 7.5 Lakh. The Coding Champion takes home Rs 1,50,000 and there are six more prize categories in all. More than money, the glory of winning a national-level competition and possible job opportunities await the winners. For more details visit: https://www.techgig.com/geekgoddess