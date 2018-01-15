TechnipFMC
Technip India collaborates with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Sion Dist. 3141 to organize on-the-spot limb/caliper fitment camps in Mumbai to distribute prosthetics or artificial limbs, calipers and other physical aids and appliances at free of cost.
Commenting on this initiative, Swayantani Ghosh, Head Communication & CSR, Technip India said, "As part of our CSR program Seed of Hope, we undertake various initiatives in education, health and so on. One of our key focus areas is to build an inclusive environment and make this world a better living place for people with disabilities. In partnership with Rotary Club, we are privileged to organise Jaipur Foot Camps to bring smile on number of faces who will walk out of the camp with regained confidence and ease of mobility. We have seen a great turnout at the camps where people have come from far off locations and in future we will plan to reach out to needy people at remote locations too through many more such camps."
