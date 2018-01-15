Technip India collaborates with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Sion Dist. 3141 to organize on-the-spot limb/caliper fitment camps in Mumbai to distribute prosthetics or artificial limbs, calipers and other physical aids and appliances at free of cost.



The first such camp sponsored by Technip India was held at Dadar on 28th December 2017. Approximately 300 physically challenged individuals visited the camp and provided measurement and placed order. The 2nd camp was held on 15th January 2018 for fitting and installation of the artificial limbs based on measurements taken. Location of the camp is at Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar, close to the railway station and state transport bus stand to make travel easier for the people. Needy people will be provided with Jaipur Foot/ Hand (artificial limb), Calipers, Wheelchairs, Crutches, etc. during the camp. Hearing aids will also be provided to the needy patients after medical counseling.



For these camps, the technicians carry equipment and materials and set up temporary workshops at the sites. Normally, limbs/calipers are given the same day or in the next one or two days unless the cases are complicated.

Commenting on this initiative, Swayantani Ghosh, Head Communication & CSR, Technip India said, "As part of our CSR program Seed of Hope, we undertake various initiatives in education, health and so on. One of our key focus areas is to build an inclusive environment and make this world a better living place for people with disabilities. In partnership with Rotary Club, we are privileged to organise Jaipur Foot Camps to bring smile on number of faces who will walk out of the camp with regained confidence and ease of mobility. We have seen a great turnout at the camps where people have come from far off locations and in future we will plan to reach out to needy people at remote locations too through many more such camps."