Tata Housing, one of the leading real estate development companies in India, today announced the launch of ‘Vertillas’ – an ultra-luxury residence at Primanti in Gurugram. Themed on intelligent design, ‘Vertillas’ is a two storey development that consists of five bed residences with a private elevator, garden and a plunge pool.



Among the key features that define intelligent design of Vertillas is naturally – lit column which allows natural light and air to seep into every corner. The basement parking is remote-controlled that ensures more green spaces outside. The spa and sauna at the community clubhouse is a perfect place for rejuvenation. The massive common areas integrated with automated security features around the residences offers spaces for memorable parties.



Commenting on the launch, Tarun Mehrotra, Head – Sales and Marketing, Tata Housing, said, “Luxury housing in India is as dynamic as the evolving buyer segment that represents it. Today, the preferences and requirements of luxury home buyers have moved from common amenities to private offerings. Catering to their choices, we have developed Vertillas that is set to fulfil every luxury dream of a home buyer. In all our luxury developments, we ensure features and amenities that match international standards.”



Primanti is a premium residential development situated in Sector 72, Gurugram with planned greens and wooded parks. Ensconced within these landscaped gardens are premium residences with elevated courtyards, open terraces and private gardens. The project is located on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), one of the fastest developing areas of Gurugram. The top-of-the-class amenities at Primanti include outdoor pool, temperature-controlled indoor pool, Squash & Badminton courts, vastly spread central park, poolside Restaurant, Basketball court, open green spaces, entertainment room, Spa with Sauna etc.