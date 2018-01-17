TataCLiQ.com, the Tata group’s multi-brand phygital ecommerce business, has entered into a strategic partnership with Unicommerce, India’s leading omnichannel solution provider to further enhance the omnichannel capabilities for brands registered on Tata CLiQ’s website.

The objective of this collaboration is to ensure that brands are able to achieve higher sales with the same inventory, by ensuring a centralized inventory for both online and offline operations. This enables the brands to offer a uniform customer experience across all customer touch points through Unicommerce, thereby catering to evolving consumer needs.

“We have always focused on solving key challenges faced by brands and vendors alike in managing ecommerce operations. Our omnichannel offerings have been specifically developed to improve the customer experience, thereby increasing brand sales, and these solutions are being used by multiple players to manage 1000+ stores. We are very excited to partner with Tata CLiQ, and believe that this partnership would go a long way in building the omnichannel ecosystem in India”, said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr.Sauvik Banerjjee, Chief Technology Officer, TataCLiQ.com said, “Tata CLiQ focuses on harbinging ecommerce 2.0 through a comprehensive omnichannel offering, where customers will be able to move seamlessly between the physical and online world as they browse, experience, purchase and receive their products. We are true brand partners as we integrate with sellers focusing on perfecting the customer experience. By onboarding brand stores, customers are offered the latest products and ranges, as well as exclusive lines not available on other platforms. Our partnership with Unicommerce is another effort in this direction, where Tata CLiQ is a true knowledge partner bringing the consumer understanding and technology scale to retailers and brand partners to deliver a delightful offline-online experience to brand-affined Indians.”

Unicommerce, an ecommerce focused end to end supply chain solution provider (omnichannel, warehouse management, vendor management etc.) for both online and offline merchants, has quickly grown to have more than 10,000 registered vendors, with presence in more than 220 cities in India. The platform is currently being used to process more than 100 Mn shipments annually, amounting to 15-20% of overall India’s ecommerce transactions.