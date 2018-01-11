This World Book Fair at New Delhi, National Book Trust and Snapdeal have come together to spread awareness around importance of education, especially aiming to inculcate a reading habit amongst the underprivileged kids through their initiative ‘Har Hath Ek Kitab’. On this occasion, National Book Trust and Snapdeal have launched an online portal www.harhathekkitab.com to expand its outreach, so that people from across the country can support the movement by gifting books for underprivileged kids.



During Book Fair being organised between 6th January to 14th January at New Delhi, Snapdeal and NBT will be promoting this initiative through various activity corners organised at different parts of Pragati Maidan. People interested in donating towards this program can also visit Snapdeal’s stall no. 63, Hall Hangar or may visit website www.harhathekkitab.com. Through the website or the stall, people can choose to gift anywhere between 4 to 2000 books at the subsidised price of Rs. 25 per book. Once a contribution is made, NGOs select relevant books for kids from a catalog of 600+ books by National Book Trust. These books are then dispatched to kids across India where reading among kids is facilitated by NGO staff. Several Kids from various NGOs across NCR will also be exploring the fair and attending various workshops being organised as a part of this initiative.



Under pilot phase of Har Hath Ek Kitab, 10,000+ books have been contributed for kids across India. With more than 10 NGOs involved including Teach for India, Goonj, Bhumi, 17000ft Foundation, etc., books have delivered to kids across India from Ladakh to Chennai. During this book fair, Snapdeal aims to reach milestone of 50,000 books.

Rajnish Wahi, Sr. V.P Corporate Affairs and Communications, Snapdeal said, “We are excited to power the technology for the launch of HarHaathEkKitab.com and are confident that the new site will enable people from anywhere in the world to donate books to young children. Snapdeal Sunshine aims to enrich life of many Indian citizens and this partnership is just another step in the direction.”



Baldeo Sharma, Chairman, National Book Trust, India said, “On the occasion of New Delhi World Book Fair 2018, which promotes a reading culture in the country, we have joined hands with Snapdeal for a noble cause to launch www.harhathekkitab.com. We are confident that this program will inspire people to donate books to enhance the knowledge of children and shape their future in a better way.”