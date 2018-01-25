Saint Peter’s University, the Jesuit University of New Jersey is launching a Master of Science in Consumer Science in September 2018. Kristy Allan, Senior Assistant Director of International Admission will be available in India to accept and review applicants to identify select Indian students from Jan 28 – Feb 6 2018. This is the newest program to join a suite of Technology-driven business graduate degree programs at the University, best suited for Indian graduates who are looking to pursue Master’s degrees in Consumer Science, which incorporates learning about breakthroughs in business intelligence using big data, and predictive modeling that revolutionizes identification of customers ready to purchase. The University has acknowledged a global demand for these skills and developed an exciting program.

There is huge potential for consumer analytics jobs in India. Companies are evaluating investments in new skilled talent in big data, robotics and IoT. They are now weighing to employ consumer’s analyst as part of their strategy to leverage the benefits across all areas of the business. The Consumer Science Graduate Program at Saint Peter's University is unlike any other program, as it aligns data mining and trends with consumer behavior to provide businesses insight into potential purchasers. Consumer Analyst skills are the future requirement for marketing jobs.

The Consumer Science graduate program provides thought leadership on the transformation of marketing and advertising in the areas of consumer psychology, customer analytics and digital marketing. This dynamic program teaches the newest marketing technologies, which show how businesses can outmaneuver competitors by selecting digital channels that leverage artificial intelligence, mobile apps, geo-targeting and social media listening to surgically target customers. The Saint Peter’s Consumer Science master’s degree puts marketers at the intersection of machine learning and human understanding.

There is a huge demand for these skills across the globe in developed and developing economies. According to a 2018 report by McKinsey and Company, the United States alone faces a shortage of 1,40,000 to 1,90,000 people with deep analytics skills, as well as 1.5 million managers and analysts to analyze big data and make decisions based on their findings. The report also states that by 2018 there will be a 22 percent increase for operations research analysts and a 24 percent increase in demand for management analysts. The market trend and growth indicate the need for the degree and potential for consumer’s analyst jobs/careers.

The Master of Science in Consumer Science is a 12 course/36 credit-hour STEM program that will be offered on campus and is designed for students from diverse backgrounds from Business, Marketing, Data, IT and more. Students will enter the marketplace with the ability to understand critical inquiry through different methods and approaches to evaluating strategies. They will examine the roles of mathematics, analytics, modeling, and psychology in analyzing and interpreting consumer data. The faculty have industry experience and expertise in Consumer Science as well as mobile intelligence and will bring their knowledge and skills into the classroom.

In addition to the exciting new program in Consumer Science, Saint Peter’s offers two other business and technology-focused Master’s Degrees. The Master of Science in Data Science with a concentration in Business Analytics program is a 12-course/36 credit-hour degree, designed for students who have completed undergraduate degrees in science, mathematics, computer science, statistics or engineering and are interested in pursuing careers in industry-specific analytical fields. The second is the Master of Science in Cyber Security, which is a 12-course/36 credit-hour program, is designed for working professionals and/or students with a Bachelor’s degree with some computer science orientation. The degree will give students with the knowledge in theory and practice to understand cyber security threats and vulnerabilities, and to be able to defend computer systems against cyber-attacks.

The University is centrally located in the heart of thriving Jersey City, New Jersey, only a 12-minute train ride to New York City and a 20-minute car ride to Newark International Airport. Students have access to the eclectic life of Jersey City as well as the diversity New York City all at a close proximity.

For more information about enrollment in the Consumer Science, Data Science or Cyber Security course schedules and program guidelines: please contact Kristy Allan, Senior Assistant Director of International Admission, [email protected]. Kristy will be in New Delhi on Jan 28th at 2pm at the Lalit Hotel, in Hyderabad Jan 31s at 6pm at The Taj Deccan Hotel, in Mumbai on Feb 3rd at 2pm at The Taj Lands End Mumbai Hotel, and in Bangalore Feb 4th at 2pm at The Vivanta by Taj – M G Road Hotel.

