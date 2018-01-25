Pidilite Industries Ltd

Pidilite Industries Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Standalone Performance On a comparable basis, net sales at Rs 1,366 Cr grew by 20.2% over the same quarter last year with underlying volume & mix growth at 22%. This was driven by 23% growth in sales volume & mix of Consumer & Bazaar products and 18% growth in sales volume & mix of Industrial Products.

EBITDA, before non-operating income, at Rs 359 Cr is higher by 28.9% over the same quarter last year.

Profit after tax in current quarter is Rs 239 Cr increased by 17% over same quarter in the last year. Consolidated Performance On a comparable basis, net sales at Rs 1,533 Cr grew by 17.3% over the same quarter last year (excluding the sales of Cyclo division of Pidilite USA Inc., which was sold by Pidilite USA in June, 2017).

EBITDA, before non-operating income, stood at Rs 372 Cr for the quarter and grew by 28% over same quarter last year.

Profit after tax in current quarter is Rs 239 Cr increased by 18% over same quarter in the last year. MD COMMENTS

Commenting on the quarter performance, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said:



Q3 2017-18:

In a steadily improving economic environment, we have delivered strong overall performance. This quarter saw robust, broad based volume and mix growth across our categories. While there are signs of commodity cost inflation, we remain committed to driving profitable volume growth.