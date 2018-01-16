Park Hyatt Chennai has appointed Vishal Mehra as General Manager. In his new role, Mehra will be responsible for the hotel’s operational and growth strategy. With over 20 years of industry experience across India, CIS and Middle East, Mehra is a seasoned hotelier. He has taken charge of Park Hyatt Chennai’s operations – its 201 rooms including 20 suites, award-winning restaurants and event spaces.

Commenting on the appointment, Vishal Mehra said, “These are exciting times and I am delighted to represent Park Hyatt Chennai – a marquee property for Hyatt’s premium luxury Park Hyatt brand. I have always strived, with my team, to increase productivity, efficiency and raise the bar to a new level. Along with my colleagues here at Park Hyatt Chennai, it will be my continuous endeavour to take the hotel to newer and greater heights.”

Prior to being appointed as General Manager for Park Hyatt Chennai, Mehra has been associated with various Hyatt properties such as Grand Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dushanbe, Hyatt Capital Gate- Abu Dhabi, Park Hyatt Hadahaa. Before moving to Chennai, he was the opening General Manager for two Hyatt Place properties in Dubai – Hyatt Place Dubai/Al Rigga and Hyatt Place Dubai/Baniyas Square.

Mehra was a part of the opening team for the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, and comes with a great understanding of luxury hospitality. His management style has always been employee focused, for which he has not only been recognized by Hyatt Hotels, but also by Gallup which awarded him the prestigious Great Place to Work Award ‘Global Manager of the Year 2016'. An alumnus of the reputed Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Mumbai and Cornell University, Mehra sincerely believes that satisfied employees lead to happy customers – a philosophy which is essential for the growth of any organisation.