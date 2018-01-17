Ozone Group, which is headquartered in Bengaluru has a mounting presence in Chennai, Goa and Mumbai. It is South India’s one of the biggest realty player. In the past 5 years, Ozone Group is known to deliver 5mn sq. ft. of real estate, with 15mn sq. ft under development and a further 20mn sq. ft. being still in the pipeline over the next 8 years. After excellent performances in offering residential condominiums, villas, row houses, service apartments, resorts, hotels, SEZs, business parks and integrated townships, the firm is all set to make its second foray into the countries financial capital of Mumbai through its project The Gateway.For its second real estate venture in Mumbai, Ozone Group has found its perfect partner in the reputed real estate company V Raheja. Since its inception, V Raheja has been tantamount to delivering quality, transparent and contemporary real estate and still continues to create aesthetic projects that meet high-quality standards and enduring value. The firm is known to lead the evolution of Indian property development practices while constructing homes, schools, office spaces, IT parks, health institutes, entertainment and recreational hubs throughout the country.

The Gateway at Andheri West is the second of Ozone Groups residential offerings in Mumbai, the first being Mirabilis at Santacruz East. The Gateway – This masterpiece offering comprises of a single tower with 15 storeys of residential floors. The project offers spacious duplex apartments along with 2 and 3 BHK apartments (all registered under RERA act) that spreads across an area of 825 + 65 sq. ft. and 1055 + 65 sq. ft. respectively. These chic sanctuaries comes fitted with private deck facilities and are priced at INR 2.8 Crores and INR 3.5 Crores.

This deluxe address is all set to bequeath buyers with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure residents are pampered in plush luxury. These include a swimming pool, fully-equipped gymnasium, family fitness centre, surveillance security system, tastefully planned living areas, bedroom, kitchens, bathrooms with world-class bath fixtures and landscaped walls to name a few.

According to Mr. Srinivasan Gopalan, Group CEO – Ozone Group, “It gives us immense pleasure to add this novel project in Andheri West, an important micro-market of Mumbai. This further reinforces our expansion portfolio in Andheri and finely fits with our stratagem of expanding our presence in vital markets across India’s prominent cities. We will do our best to guarantee this project offers an exceptional living experience for its residents.”