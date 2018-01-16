HTTPS.IN India’s first internet web security marketplace today celebrated twelve successful months of enhancing the security of over a thousand new Indian online businesses.

COMODO CA, a global innovator and developer of cybersecurity solutions and the worldwide leader in digital certificates, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Adweb Technologies, a Mumbai-based IT security provider and an industry player in website security solutions.

“COMODO CA’s product offerings will help us expand our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, adding to our SSL, digital signatures and managed public key infrastructure offerings,” says Apurva Mody CEO at Adwebtech. “With the growing global onslaught of cybercrime, our customers are eager to improve their digital security to avoid business and financial harm. COMODO CA’s solutions will help us deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“This partnership marks a significant step for COMODO CA as we continue our expansion into global markets,” said Bill Holtz, CEO of COMODO CA. With ever-growing and evolving malware attacks, cybercrime and related threats, there is an increased need for the protection of digital information, network traffic encryption and enhanced trust in websites. To meet these challenges, Adwebtech, one of the largest value-added resellers of information security technology in India, is expanding its portfolio to include COMODO CA to add value to its internet security offerings because of COMODO CA’s decades’ worth of experience in fortifying customer trust.