Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Switzerland Fans of the OMEGA Speedmaster already know of its close and historic connection to space. This Wednesday, that connection will draw even closer, as the Earth witnesses a rare phenomenon known as the Super Blue Blood Moon.  

Fans of the OMEGA Speedmaster already know of its close and historic connection to space. This Wednesday, that connection will draw even closer, as the Earth witnesses a rare phenomenon known as the Super Blue Blood Moon. For OMEGA, this “supermoon” event will have special significance, with a name that recalls its own Speedmaster Moonwatch Blue Side of the Moon – a blue ceramic timepiece that includes a Moonphase indication in Liquidmetal™.  The hands and indexes of the watch are also coated in Super-LumiNova for a distinct glow, similar to the captivating effect of the Super Blue Blood Moon, which will cause the lunar surface to appear 14% brighter in the night sky.
 
To see the event live, NASA will be streaming the Super Blue Blood Moon from 5:30am EST at www.nasa.gov.
 
For an early preview, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Blue Side of the Moon can be seen at www.omegawatches.com.

