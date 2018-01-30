Fans of the OMEGA Speedmaster already know of its close and historic connection to space. This Wednesday, that connection will draw even closer, as the Earth witnesses a rare phenomenon known as the Super Blue Blood Moon. For OMEGA, this “supermoon” event will have special significance, with a name that recalls its own Speedmaster Moonwatch Blue Side of the Moon – a blue ceramic timepiece that includes a Moonphase indication in Liquidmetal™. The hands and indexes of the watch are also coated in Super-LumiNova for a distinct glow, similar to the captivating effect of the Super Blue Blood Moon, which will cause the lunar surface to appear 14% brighter in the night sky.



To see the event live, NASA will be streaming the Super Blue Blood Moon from 5:30am EST at www.nasa.gov.



For an early preview, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Blue Side of the Moon can be seen at www.omegawatches.com.