Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), has yet again proven the worth of its brand with a 100% placement of its B Tech programme.

Prominent recruiters like IBM, KPMG, PwC, PayU, Big Basket, Cognizant, Cleartax, Havells, Reflexis Systems, Tech Mahindra, Urban Clap, Zycus, and Insider.in continued to show faith in the calibre of the students. BT, CSE, ECE streams of B Tech were the most sought after by recruiters. The highest domestic salary offered this year was 11 LPA by Insider.in, Bangalore.

With 421 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards building strong industry linkages and this ensures that NU is connected to the best organisations and institutions both in India and globally. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours.

On the successful completion of the placements, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “We heartily congratulate the B Tech students and NU’s Centre for Industry Collaboration for yet again achieving 100% placement. NIIT University’s students are getting placed in leading companies all over India and abroad reflecting the quality of Education at NU being aligned to the industry needs. We will continue to work together with the industry to help our students carve successful career and stay ahead of the challenges.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.