The Network for Certification & Conservation of Forests (NCCF)
Network for Certification & Conservation of Forests (NCCF) in association with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH); state forest departments; international organizations; forest-based industry; civil society organizations; farmers groups; tribal groups and workers associations; and many more forest based stakeholders has developed and released India’s country-specific and internationally benchmarked Forest Management Certification Standard. The occasion also marked the launch of the National Certification Scheme for Sustainable Forest Management. The scheme announced at the National Conference on Forest Certification organized by NCCF will bring a paradigm shift towards ensuring responsible utilisation of natural resources and trade of forest products.
The need for it: Forest resource has been under strain primarily because of two reasons – commercial use of wood and deforestation due to changes in land use. Till now, two approaches were adopted – ‘top-down’ approach wherein government formulates and implements policies; and the ‘bottom-up’ approach which is more of a participatory approach to protect forests. However, ineffectiveness of both have led to a third approach – forest certification. It introduces policy changes through commercial power, rather than central or local power, and uses market acceptance rather than regulatory compliance as an enforcement mechanism. Besides this, regulations from developed countries have put a ban on commerce of illegally sourced plants and their products including timber and paper. Majorly, this has fuelled the need for legalising of sourcing through forest certification. The components of forest certification essentially complement various elements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+). The Paris Agreement on Climate Change, to which India is a party, re-emphasised the significance of sustainable forest management through the REDD+.
Ministries, industry bodies & companies who participated in developing the standard: A multi-stakeholder Standard Development Group (SDG) was formed as per UN Agenda 21, under chairmanship of Mr. Avani Kumar Verma, an eminent professional forester, having representation from ministries; State Forest Departments and State Forest Development Corporations; distinguished professional foresters; Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE); Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM); Quality Council of India; Green Initiatives Certification & Inspection Agency (GICIA); International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); World Wildlife Fund (WWF); Confederation of Indian Industries (CII); CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development; Indian Paper Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA); Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH); Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India (CAPEXIL); Centre for Indian Bamboo Research & Technology (CIBART); International Network for Bamboo & Rattan (INBAR); The Energy & Resource Institute (TERI);) and many more.
The Network for Certification & Conservation of Forests (NCCF), +91 (120) 6758614, , [email protected]
|Image Caption : (L – R) Shri C K Mishra, Secretary, MoEF & CC; Dr. Alka Bhargava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Siddhanta Das, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary; and Mr. Rakesh, Kumar, ED, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Ministry of Textiles launching the National Forest Management Certification Standard along with the NCCF office bearers at an event held in Delhi
