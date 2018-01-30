Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel has recently announced the appointment of Ms. Anveeta Puri as the Director of Catering Sales for the hotel. Under this designation, her responsibilities will include leading and supervising the catering sales of the hotel, networking with relevant corporates, event and wedding planners, supervising the revenue generation and profit growth along with training and motivating the entire sales force of the hotel.



Armed with an experience of 10 years plus in the hospitality sector, Anveeta has been associated with premium hospitality brands across India. She has been a part of the Marriott family since 2005 and has worked at various Marriott properties in different capacities for the Sales Team.



Previously, she was associated with The Leela, Mumbai as the Head- Catering Sales. A competent leader with a hand on approach to solving problems, Anveeta believes in creating an innovative approach and thinking out of the box to learn and grow.



In the past, she has worked with prestigious brands such as The Lalit, The Taj Group and Marriott Group in various positions from F&B to Sales. Anveeta has completed her B.A Honours in Hotel Management and Diploma in Hotel Management from Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad in association with

University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom.



In times of leisure, Anveeta enjoys quiet reads, theatre and travelling.