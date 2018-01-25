Moving India, a unique platform that brings together people seeking relocation services providers and companies providing the same, has the most comprehensive business listing of reputed packers and movers from across the country. In fact, it has tie ups with more than 667 packers and movers from North India, East India, West India, South India and Central India.

This one-of-its-kind platform is the brainchild of Mrs. Komal Agrawal, who is currently the CEO of Moving India. It is in 2014 that she came up with the idea of creating such a platform when she saw people suffering a lot over finding the right packers and movers from the large pool of relocation service providers out there. After a lot of ground work on finding the genuine and reputed service providers across the country and tying up with them, she established Moving India in the year 2017.

Her 2.5 years of hard work and investments finally started to payoff. People from all over the country looking for packers and movers for their home relocation, corporate relocation, pet relocation, industrial relocation and office shifting needs in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and every other place began using the Moving India platform. Today, Moving India is a prime website used for this purpose by thousands of people.

Moving India allows users to narrow their packers and movers searches based on their relocation requirements such as pet relocation, warehousing, house relocation, storage, international relocation, office relocation, loading and unloading, packing and moving, goods insurance, etc. Further, people who would like to avoid engaging with individual packers and movers can opt for Moving India’s VManage Premium services. Under VManage, they would have Moving India as their single point of contact throughout the relocation process.

Unlike the past decades when the cream layer of the society alone resorted to availing top class relocation services, today people from even entry level positions are seeking such services. It is this $2 Billion worth industry’s potential that Moving India is tapping into. Moving India requests everyone who has availed the services of various packers and movers across the country to submit their reviews of them. This, it believes, will help in the further refining of its services.

