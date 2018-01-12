Kores India Ltd, a popular stationery manufacturer with a wide range of art and craft products for children, along with First Moms Club (FMC), a social community of mothers, undertook a study roping in 5000 mothers within the age group of 24-44 years to understand how they spend time with their children. The results gave light to the truth that young mothers do spend considerable time with their children, but due to various distractions – the time cannot be counted as quality time.

Our study suggested that children have the highest cognitive function from the age of 2-10 years, which means that during these years they absorb a lot of information, are most intuitive and start understanding the world around them. Crucial age to influence that will help them reach their potential as they grow. But as children, they would need their parents’ guidance to show them the way.

So we asked the mothers few simple questions trying to understand how they spend time with their children and through that data we wanted to evaluate the difference between quality of time vs. quantity of time spent with their children.

How much time do mothers spend with their children?

44% of them said that they spend more than 2 hours, while 39% said that spend the whole day with them. We then narrowed the questions to get a clearer view.

How many of the mothers spoke on the mobile while spending time with their children?

An astounding 46% of mothers said that they do spend a considerable amount of time talking on the mobile while they are spending time with their kids. This was our first step in understanding the distraction a parent has while spending time with their children. We then probed a little more a little more to gain a better understanding.

While the mothers are playing with their children, do they use WhatsApp often?

Yes, they do. 36% of the mothers said that they spend time chatting on WhatsApp when it is playtime with their kids. This means while they are spending time with their kids – they are not focusing on just them. Their distractions mean that they have multiple things in consideration while spending time with their child.

How many times does a mother get up to do chores while spending time with their children?

About 28% of mothers said that they get up to do chores every time they are spending time with their children. Another 27% said that they occasionally get up to do chores while spending time with their children. This means that more than 50% of the parents are having an interrupted playtime with their children.

We concluded that the time a mother spends with her children in this day and age is considerable, but it does lack quality due to various distractions. Parents need to spend more quality time, even if the time is just 10 minutes – the time should be spent without any distraction. Young children with their superior cognitive function are affected by the absence of quality time.