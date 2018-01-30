Microland inaugurated its Digital Hub in Birmingham, UK to serve its European customers. The Hub reinforces Microland’s differentiated, multi-tiered global delivery model offering measurable business impact and joint innovation opportunities. The center was inaugurated by John Lockett, CIO of Serco Group Plc.

“The Digital Hub will bring significant value to clients to innovate and implement enterprise solutions based on their digital agendas to realize business value. We are seeing significant partnership opportunities and rising demand from clients in the region, making this an ideal opportunity to enhance our operations in Europe “, said Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland.

“Microland has been our partner to accelerate our digital transformation journey for the past few years and I am happy to see them expand their business and operations footprint in UK and Continental Europe. Combining the strengths of Microland with that of Serco’s expectation of rapid transformation always results in formidable capabilities with an intimate understanding of our needs and opportunities. This, and the cultural fit between our two organisations, is the foundation of our partnership” said John Lockett, CIO, Serco Group Plc.

“With a renewed focus on NextGen services including Industrial IoT, Software-Defined Networking, Cloud, Automation, Application Services, Digital Workplace and Service Integration & Management (SIAM), Microland intends to offer innovative and disruptive services. The Hub is IL3 (Government Protective Marking restricted) compliant and offers shared services to Private & Public-Sector clients allowing them to take advantage of scale, speed and cost optimization. It will also provide an opportunity to extend Microland’s rich talent base, offering clients strong, local delivery management combined with robust global service delivery capabilities”, said Sandy Hardikar, Senior Vice President and Geo Head – Microland Europe.