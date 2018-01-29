Mahindra Comviva
|
Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Sacom Mediaworks, a leading content aggregator in Middle East & Africa. This tie-up with Sacom Mediaworks will provide Mooditt Digital Store, Mahindra’s digital marketplace for content, with a broader range of digital VOD content – short and long format.
Mahindra Comviva’s Mooditt Digital Store is a one-of-its-kind digital marketplace that brings the entire ecosystem of content providers, application providers and distribution channels on a single platform and leverages multiple channels of content distribution like web, mobile applications, WAP, DTH, Radio, TV, IPTV, Text, and IVR for seamless distribution. Besides enabling a robust content sharing ecosystem, the Mooditt Digital Store adds value by bringing automated partner management and data analytics to the table, enabling seamless content flows to various participants of the ecosystem.
Sacom Mediaworks’ global content portfolio includes over 10,000 hours of video content spanning genres like Feature Films, Television Series, Short Films, Live Entertainment Events, Celebrity chat shows, and Health & Fitness shows. Sacom has a proven track record of producing & distributing content globally, it has successfully distributed over 30,000 hours of content to 40+ platforms in 5 continents and 15 languages. The company has collaborated with a number of production houses including local and international content providers, copyright bodies & artists and consistently works to add newer platforms and markets to optimise its content footprint. Sacom also owns and manages online platforms that have an aggregated annual traffic of over 100 million page views globally.
|
Sundeep Mehta, Global PR & Corporate Communications Mahindra Comviva, ,+91 (124) 4819000 , [email protected]