LYCOS has partnered with TinBu to add interactive content channels in the areas of lottery results, weather, horoscopes, celebrity entertainment, today in history, sports scores, recipes, daily comics and fuel prices.



(Waltham, Massachusetts) LYCOS, one of the internets most iconic brands, is pleased to announce the addition of an interactive content suite for their web and mobile audiences at Lycos.com. LYCOS has partnered with TinBu, a leading provider of content for digital publishers, as part of a long-term strategy to enhance the user experience, site traffic and revenue generation at Lycos.com.



Ed Noel, the General Manager of Lycos Media Division, U.S., said “We are excited to offer our web and mobile audiences a comprehensive platform of in-demand content. This new content suite will enhance consumers user experience, increase time on site, increase repeat site traffic and translate into increased advertising options and revenue generation.”



The content suite is currently live at Lycos.com with the addition of U.S. and International sports coverage, including live in-game scoring, to be added in Q1, 2018. The content suite has integrated revenue generation provided by a video ad product named Outstream, provided by Oath (formerly AOL).



John Brier, CEO of TinBu, LLC, added, “We are proud to be working with LYCOS and to be offering their sizable audience enhanced online and mobile content options. The ability to increase their customers user experience while also increasing their site traffic and revenue generation is something we excited to be part of.”



To view the newly integrated content channels at Lycos visit the following links:



Celebrity Entertainment: http://news.lycos.com/



Lottery: http://lottery.lycos.com/



Weather: http://weather.lycos.com/



Fuel Prices: http://gas-prices.lycos.com/



Today In History: http://history.lycos.com/



Horoscopes: http://horoscope.lycos.com/



Daily Comics: http://daily-comics.lycos.com/



Recipes: http://recipes.lycos.com/