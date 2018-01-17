Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced successful deployment of end-to-end Power Portfolio Management Solution for the Indian power utility firm – Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).

Integrated with automated business modules and robust analytical capabilities, this comprehensive Power Portfolio Management solution enables faster and accurate decision-making on the sale and purchase of power. It also ensures shorter turnaround cycle on capturing deal information and processing invoices.

Speaking about the solution, Sanjay Shukla, MD, MPPMCL said, “At MPPMCL, we strive to be ahead of the curve by adopting new-age technologies. This initiative will maximise efficient power portfolio management through a technology-led decision support system. We chose LTI for this strategic engagement because of it’s global experience with digital transformation initiatives in the utility sector.”

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Director, LTI commented, “The possibilities of exponential technologies are immense and promise to transform the energy and utility sector. LTI is committed to leverage global best practices, deep industry expertise, and its Mosaic platform to accelerate digital transformation at MPPMCL.”

Embedded with next-generation technologies, LTI’s Power Portfolio Management Solution enables demand forecasting, tender creation, e-bidding and invoicing for various functions such as Human Resources, Finance, Projects, Procurement and Administration.