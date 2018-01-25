Life Republic, an integrated township by Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL), introduces a first-of-its-kind initiative, ‘Wellness Sundays’, to promote healthy living. This initiative is a month-to-month property that will offer various health and fitness related activities to all fitness enthusiasts. Under the vision of Healthy Living at Life Republic, an event was organized, that united many people in experiencing fun fitness activities like yoga, Zumba, cycling at the township. This event witnessed a massive response as more than 700 residents cycled throughout the cycling tracks of Life Republic.

In order to enhance the experience of Wellness Sundays, Life Republic has tied up with Cymour, a Pune based cycling company that launched a first of its kind private premium geared bicycle sharing program at Life Republic. To facilitate easy accessibility, the cycle pods are placed at 6 various locations inside the township. All maintenance and servicing are taken care of by Cymour.



During the occasion, Life Republic Officials commented, “We are overwhelmed with the response received through this initiative. We had always envisioned a Future Ready health-friendly township. Today, through Life Republic, we have been able to live by our commitment. Wellness Sundays helps us create a platform for all the fitness buffs to come together once a month and promote healthy living.



Additionally, to be in sync with Life Republic’s core values of creativity, sensitivity and sustainability, and to take our first step towards a smart city initiative, we have joined hands with Cymour. This enables users to avail premium cycles at their convenience and the service has been made available by installing 6 cycle pods across the township at various sectors. Healthy living and a fit lifestyle are the needs of the hour, and we at Life Republic are here to deliver the same.”



Life Republic is western Pune’s most aspirational township, spread across 370-acres and being developed near Pune’s IT Hub, Hinjawadi. It is currently home to 5,000+ residents. The township has best-in-class physical as well as social infrastructure, with special emphasis on open spaces and green networks. The project has been futuristically planned with walking and cycling tracks all across the township, adjacent to 150 ft. wide main spine road and 120 ft. wide internal roads. This project is registered under MAHARERA.