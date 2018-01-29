JDA Software, Inc. today announced that Niranjan Thirumale has joined the company as senior vice president and managing director of JDA’s integrated supply chain Centers of Excellence (CoE) in India, Mexico and Poland. He replaces Salil Joshi, who has served in this role for more than 10 years. Joshi will step into the newly created role of executive vice president of Cloud and Customer Success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51748936&lang=en

Niranjan Thirumale, senior vice president and managing director, JDA Centers of Excellence (Photo: Business Wire)

“Niranjan’s professional experience, academic qualifications and personal values are an ideal cultural fit for JDA in our growth trajectory. JDA is building differentiated products, services and cloud capabilities focused on the edge, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, and with that, Niranjan is the right next leader for us in the CoE,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Salil was the very first associate in India over a decade ago. Under his leadership, he has helped build the Centers of Excellence in India to more than 2,000 associates and further expand into Poland and Mexico. We appreciate his tremendous efforts and look forward to his new and expanded role based out of JDA’s global headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.”

Niranjan joins JDA from VMware, where he served as vice president and head of India R&D. In his role at JDA, Niranjan will be responsible for providing overall leadership of the CoEs, driving innovation and collaboration, and building on JDA’s diverse, vibrant culture. Niranjan will also help more fully integrate the CoE resources into the various business functions on a global basis.

“I look forward to building on the massive strength of JDA’s CoEs that were created under the helm of Salil, and to working with such a talented team of associates that firmly stand behind JDA’s core values of results, relentless and teamwork,” said Niranjan. “JDA sits at the cusp of disruption in the supply chain, and is leading the charge on innovation and technology leadership. Moving forward, I believe we can collectively maximize the opportunity ahead of us with a tightly integrated, efficient and agile team at the CoEs.”

There are more than 2,000 associates in JDA’s CoEs which span Bangalore and Hyderabad as well as Poland and Mexico, where associates are responsible for delivering profitable revenue growth to customers and stakeholders through unparalleled service, world-class talent, continuous innovation and best-in-class quality. With contributions from associates in the CoEs, JDA has been granted over 300 patents, and over 400 are either granted or pending. This represents the largest patent portfolio in the field of supply chain management technology for any company or institution.

JDA’s solutions portfolio harnesses the power of advanced data, analytics and machine learning capabilities to enable companies to streamline their supply chains, increase speed to market, and create superior customer experiences and competitive advantage. Globally, JDA has more than 4,000 customers including 76 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top consumer goods companies and eight of the top 10 third party logistics providers. In India, eight of the top 10 retailers are JDA customers, and customers such as Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ITC, India Oil, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Lava Mobiles leverage JDA solutions to continuously drive supply chain transformations. JDA also continues to be the only company named a leader in all five Gartner Magic Quadrants for supply chain and retail merchandising solutions.1

At VMware, Niranjan led the charter to build great products out of centers in Bangalore and Pune. Prior to that, he was chief technology officer of the EMC India Center of Excellence, leading innovations across the product, solutions and services portfolio. With more than 20 years of experience, Niranjan has previously held senior technology leadership roles with NetApp and IBM. He spent his graduate school years and early career in the U.S. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from IIT-Madras, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from the State University of New York, Stony Brook.

1.JDA is a leader in all FIVE Gartner Supply Chain Magic Quadrants.

Tweet this: [email protected] Appoints Niranjan Thirumale (@TechNiranjan) to Lead JDA’s Centers of Excellence: http://bit.ly/2rHqFsL

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain provider powering today’s digital transformation. We help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end solutions portfolio to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster includes 76 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.www.jda.com

RSS Feeds:

JDA press releases: https://jda.com/rss?feed=press

JDA news: https://jda.com/rss?feed=news

JDA events: https://jda.com/rss?feed=events

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog: http://blog.jda.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51748936&lang=en



MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :

www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006406/en/

Multimedia Contacts :

CONTACTS :

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Jolene Peixoto, +1 978-475-0524

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]