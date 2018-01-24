Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, celebrated its four weekly flights into Kochi. Together with the Cochin International Airport CEO (CIAL), media representatives and local travel agents from Kochi, Jazeera Airways inaugurated the third Indian destination at an event in the city today.

Following its recent launch into Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Kochi is the third route in India being offered by Jazeera, launching direct flights into Kuwait from January 18th, and connecting beyond to other destinations across the Middle East.

Flights operate four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays departing at 8:55 pm from Kochi and arriving at 12:10 am in Kuwait and from Kuwait, departing at 12:45 pm reaching Kochi at 8:10 pm.

Mr. Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways said, “We have been persistent about strengthening our Indian network and today, looking at how Jazeera has successfully launched flights into three new cities, brings us enormous pride. Kochi is a popular destination for tourism and medical visits and we see these as growing segments out of the Kuwait market. In addition, we will offer a welcome choice to the VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives) travellers wanting to connect with their families in both Kerala and Kuwait.”

Mr. VJ Kurian, Managing Director CIAL (COK) said, “All of us at CIAL are honored by what the new operations can achieve for our local as well as international customers. We are eager to witness the dynamic flow of travellers this year, as Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways connects more people to the benefits our state has to offer while enabling new bridges to exciting routes into Kuwait and the Gulf. “



Jazeera Airways has built a reputation in Kuwait and the Gulf as a low cost champion, offering great value fares combined with unique service offerings such as the innovative Park & Fly facility at Kuwait International airport. The airline will move into its own new terminal in Q2 this year providing passengers with an improved experience when travelling in and out of Kuwait, or transiting through.

Jazeera was also recognized for On-Time-Performance by the world’s leading air travel intelligence company, OAG and for best value flights and service in the region winning the ‘Low Cost Airline of the Year’ Award at the 2017 Aviation Business Awards.

Flying to over 20 destinations across the Middle East, Europe & India, Jazeera Airways operates a reliable fleet of 8 Airbus A320 aircrafts currently. Customers can enjoy a baggage allowance of 30kg for Economy Class and 50kg per Business class passengers.

Travellers can book flights or learn more about Jazeera Airways services, offers, promotions and destinations via Jazeera’s website – Jazeeraairways.com, or through the dedicated app or from all travel agents.