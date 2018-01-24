Renowned, talented and reputed health professionals and organizations from India were awarded for their outstanding work in their respective fields in the second edition of the Indian Health Professionals Awards 2017 organized by Pune-based International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS) held in Delhi today.

The second edition of the Indian Health Professionals Awards 2017 organized by Pune-based International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS), Smile Nation in association with Green Park Dental received an overwhelming response. More than 250 doctors were rewarded from 25 states of India at the hands of sports legend former Indian sprinter Padma Shri Milkha Singh. The event was held in Delhi at The Venetian – Castles & Banquets, Rajouri Graden.

This year’s award ceremony witnessed presence of leading names from diverse sectors. Professionals from various categories were awarded for their excellence in the field of healthcare delivery, research, new innovations and rural social service for betterment of society and health education. The nominees were judged by an independent jury comprising experts from the medical and Dental field.

The mega initiative witnessed get together of the who's who of the healthcare sector in one place to discuss, network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health concerns. The event witnessed leaders from private & government organizations, policymakers, representatives from the government & key people from sector affiliates, all assemble to recognize & applaud the achievements of the best healthcare providers.

The event was graced by Hon. Shri Haribhai Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Hon. Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister of State for Finance & Vice President of BJP Uttar Pradesh, Shri Kuljeet Singh Chahal, General Secretary, BJP Delhi State, Shri Naresh Kumar, IAS Officer, Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council, Shri Madhup Vyas, IAS Officer, North, Commissioner, Dr Dilraj Kaur, IAS Officer, Additional Commissioner in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Padma Shri Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, Delhi.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Swapnil Sunil Bumb, Founder & CEO, IROLHS and the stalwart behind the initiative said, “We are thrilled with the response that we received for the second edition of the awards. It is a matter of great pride that the award is growing from strength to strength every passing year. I strongly feel that such awards can definitely boost the outstanding contribution of the healthcare professionals for the betterment of society and health education. It is with this perspective IROLHS & Smile Nation come together to host Indian Health Professionals Awards. We strongly feel The Indian Health Professionals Awards can become an exchange of idea forum where the stakeholders from the healthcare sector can discuss, deliberate and put forth their solutions to the issues plaguing the healthcare industry.”

