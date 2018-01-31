Infineon Technologies today opened doors to its new lab facility in the heart of the automotive hub of Pune. The state-of-the-art test lab will focus on developing 2-wheeler electronic applications and supporting requirements of the local market. The new lab facility is the first of its kind for Infineon globally, established specifically for 2-wheelers, and will look to develop solutions for the global market in the long run.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd said, “With sales of two-wheelers surpassing 20 million units, India is the largest and fast emerging as an important market for semiconductor based electronics and as such also a promising location for Infineon to develop innovative products and solutions for local as well as global needs.”



Infineon Technologies India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Mr Vinay Shenoy added, “We are expanding our presence in Pune to better support our customers to develop innovative and cost effective solutions in order to timely address the two and three wheeler original equipment segments. The recent legislation on lower emissions and higher safety standards will drive increasing electronics content in two-wheelers.”



Infineon’s new facility is located near KSB Chowk in Chinchwad, Pune, and will function also as a sales and technical service office given the close proximity to some of the big players like Bajaj, Mahindra and Tata.