International Career & College Counseling (IC3) Conference

700+ delegates expected, including high school, university and education organization representatives

Launch of the IC3 Institute to support high schools with guidance and professional development for counselors

Second edition of the IC3 Awards to recognize schools, counselors and universities for their contributions toward student counseling

Counselor Scholarships to 100 deserving counselors from under-resourced schools International Career & College Counseling (IC3) Conference announced the third edition of their annual conference that will be held in New Delhi on 29-30 August 2018. This year marks a major milestone for IC3 with the launch of the IC3 Institute to realize their mission of establishing a dedicated career counseling department in all schools and colleges, in India and throughout the Asia region. This year, the conference anticipates participation from over 700 delegates, including high school leaders, university officers and education organization representatives.



The two-day annual conference in the national capital will be hosted by KIC UnivAssist. The collaborative event will include EducationUSA, College Board and National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) as content partners. Leading names such as The Heritage School, Pathways World Schools, The Shri Ram School, DPS Ghaziabad, Shiv Nadar School and Vasant Valley School have joined forces as host schools for the event.



The IC3 Conference will attract attendees from India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe and Australia for a collaborative dialogue on issues that drive sustainable and inclusive counseling and admissions practices focused on student success.



The conference is preceded by the 2018 Regional Forums, which are held in 18 regions from January through May 2018. The IC3 Regional Forums, organized by the IC3 Conference Committees, are one-day regional events in high schools with the goal of bringing together school leaders, counselors and teachers to discuss counseling and admission practices. By organizing such events at local schools, IC3 hopes to further encourage diversity, equity and access among high schools across the country that are passionate about the benefits of higher education.



In line with developing the field of higher education, the IC3 Institute will provide support to high schools for counseling, guidance and professional development of counselors. The experienced faculty mentors of the IC3 Institute will provide guidance to high schools through online videos, site visits and through additional digital materials and resources. The faculty members will work on a voluntary and pro-bono basis, and their role will largely involve setting up career counseling departments in high schools across the Asia-Pacific region.



For inclusive participation, IC3 has undertaken another novel initiative of offering scholarships to 100 deserving college and career counselors from under-resourced schools to attend the 2018 Annual IC3 Conference, in the form of a travel grant, conference registration, and accommodation provided by host schools. Interested counselors/teachers can visit the IC3 website to register and apply for scholarship.



IC3 has proven instrumental in driving awareness and providing professional, innovative and creative counselling ideas to bring about a transformation in the admissions practices. Talking about IC3, Mr. Ganesh Kohli, IC3 Conference Chair, President & Chief Mentor, KIC UnivAssist and Former High School College Counselor said, “At this year’s conference, we are taking a giant leap by introducing the IC3 Scholarship Program and launching the IC3 Institute. Our aim is to make career and college counseling an important function in high schools. In a similar manner that we teach Mathematics or English in schools, we want to make career counseling an integral component of high schools and colleges. The IC3 movement aims to empower high schools with professional development opportunities and last mile delivery to ensure that their students find the best answers to questions on what to study, where to study and how to make it happen.”



The IC3 Conference will have multiple breakout sessions, insightful keynote addresses by leading education experts, planned networking opportunities, and high school university fairs, exclusively for educators. The 2017 Annual IC3 Conference, held in New Delhi last year, brought together 530+ registrants from 21 countries, with 310+ high school delegates and 170+ university/college delegates.