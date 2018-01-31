Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s top 5 FMCG companies, has won the prestigious WorldStar 2018 Award, instituted by the World Packaging Organization, for developing “ heat-resistant tarpaulin ” – a packaging material that ensures freshness of beverage products during transportation, even in the heat conditions prevalent in India. Representatives from 16 global packaging associations chose HCCB’s nomination from a total of 318 global submissions out of 38 countries. The Award will be presented to HCCB later in the year, in Australia.



The pre-eminent international award in packaging – WorldStar – recognizes the continual advancement of the state of the packaging art and creates a living standard of international packaging excellence from which others may learn.



The heat-resistant tarpaulin – an in-house innovation of HCCB along with key partners and subject matter experts – serves the needs of beverage transportation in extreme summers. To ensure freshness of a carbonated beverage, carbon dioxide (CO2) loss owing to product exposure to extreme temperatures needs to be kept to a minimum. Conventional tarpaulins only act as a cover to dust, water and sunlight but do not offer protection from heat. This specialized heat resistant tarpaulin offers the benefits of a conventional tarpaulin and also doubles up as insulation to help reduce the temperature of a shipment to 5-6 degrees lower than outside temperature. Lowering the temperature, in turn, helps improve CO2 retention considerably, thereby improving the freshness quotient of the beverage in the hands of the consumer.



Delighted at winning the award, Mr. Dinesh Jadhav, Executive Director, Supply Chain, HCCB said, “The award recognizes the culture of continuous improvement that we are building at HCCB. The recognition will also spread the word of such an innovation to the larger global packaging ecosystem, thereby enabling the entire fraternity to benefit from this package. What makes us happier is that the consumer will now get an even better product experience. I am thankful to my team at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages for having brought together a group of in-house and external experts to bring this innovation to life.”