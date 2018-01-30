Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutritional company, announced the launch of Strawberry flavour variant of Formula 1 Nutritional shake mix in India. This adds to choices offered by the existing line-up of flavours of the highly successful Formula 1 range of protein shakes: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mango and Orange Cream.

“We're very excited to be launching this new flavour variant across the country, as the delicious strawberry taste will surely appeal to our customers," said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd. “This is especially significant as Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix is our flagship product, allowing consumers to enjoy a healthy, balanced meal that’s prepared almost instantly. At Herbalife Nutrition we are committed to meeting nutritional needs of our consumers, and helping people enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.”

Formula 1 Nutritional shake mix makes a great tasting shake, specifically formulated with best quality soy protein isolate, as a nutritional food product for dietary use. It’s an easy and delicious meal replacement shake, providing an ideal balance of protein and key nutrients for good nutrition and weight management.

One serving of Formula 1 Nutritional shake mix provides 9 grams of protein, 3 grams of dietary fiber, which helps weight management and is packed with 18 vitamins and minerals. It provides quality protein and nutrition without adding unnecessary fat and calories. One serving of Formula 1 Strawberry flavor shake mix provides 95 kcal of energy and is simple to prepare and is also low in glycemic index (GI).