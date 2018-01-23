Häfele
|
Häfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, launched its very first state-of-the-art Design Showroom at Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Showroom was inaugurated by the German Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Thomas Prinz in Bangladesh. The spacious, (approx.) 3,300 square feet showroom unites globally acclaimed interior trends with innovative functionality through interactive and functional display settings; bringing every imaginable design to reality.
The FritsJurgens Pivot Door Systems by Häfele are like rotating walls which when closed are virtually invisible and when opened, determine space. Engineered to render the most enormous door designs, these Pivot Systems are sturdy, easy to install and can hang huge doors weighing up to 500 kgs! Through this range Häfele introduces the next generation of FritzJurgens Pivot Door Solutions: System M. System M offers refined movement control for very smooth pivot doors thanks to a patented technology of high-performance dampers that operate in seamless coordination while hidden entirely in the door.
Holistic solutions for the most exquisite bathroom designs – the Aqua Trendz range of Bathroom Fittings and Accessories allows you the flexibility of recreating your bathroom interiors with one design philosophy and unmatched functionality!
Filter free extraction hood: Häfele’s Nagold Appliances brings to you its TERESA 90 Extraction hood specially designed to absorb the heavy fumes of Asian cooking. What’s more is that this hood comes without filters, eliminating the tiresome activity of cleaning and maintaining the filters on a weekly basis.
Convertible Refrigerator: Nagold’s JR 750NF refrigerator comes with the MultiZone® convertible compartment (utilized either as a fridge or a freezer) that provides the flexibility to increase storage for fresh food and drinks during summer and to switch to larger capacity for frozen food in winter. The cooling system adjusts for the freezer or fresh food compartment in just 60 minutes. The flexible temperature range of -24/+4 ºC helps you keep different foods and beverages at an ideal temperature.
Häfele’s new Hydro 80 Glass Sliding System for shower cubicles is a contemporary, state of the art sliding mechanism combined with a soft brake feature. Besides providing a pleasing soft close, this feature also enhances safety, preventing fingers being trapped as the door closes, and also protects the glass door itself from impact damage.
Häfele’s new wardrobe accessories are now compatible with Blum TANDEM plus runners with integrated BLUMOTION and offer effective utilization of wardrobe space, soft & silent closings and efficient internal cabinet systems. They are available in variable width options of 600 and 900 mm. The new additions include Trouser or Saree Pull-out, Pull-out Wardrobe Drawers, Pull-out Hanger, Pull-out Laundry Basket, Pull-out Shoe Holder, Shoe Rack, Tie & Belt Fittings and Wardrobe Lift.
LEGRABOX by Blum: Straight lines create a sleek and elegant design that clearly defines LEGRABOX, Blum’s new attractive full extension box system exclusively distributed by Häfele. LEGRABOX offers an impressively slim drawer profile thickness of only 12.8 mm, making it the thinnest double wall box-side available in the market. It is straight on the inside and the outside to maximize the usable interior space of the drawer and is available in four luxurious finishes: Anti-fingerprint Stainless Steel, Terra Black Matt, Orion Grey Matt and Silk White Matt, all of which give it a distinct look and feel.
Skido Drawer Mats: Häfele presents its new range of Skido Drawer Mats with a variety of new finish and texture options to choose from. The premium quality of these mats is distinguished by their optimum slip resistance characteristics. The mats are made of non-toxic materials as per European standards and are highly safe to be used in under sink cabinets, kitchen and wardrobe drawers. The unique design of these mats with open grids offers instant drainage and slip resistance, providing high grip to the products placed on them. Dishes, cutleries, utensils, spice bottles etc. do not collide with each other due to their antislip properties.
Connect Cutlery Organisers: Häfele’s Range of Connect Cutlery Organisers creates order inside your drawers and brings out the designer in you. Made in a practical 25 mm grid format, a range of different elements with a harmonious linear design, connect with each other to create limitless layouts. This system works in any drawers and can be customised for different depths and widths
Wasteboy: Häfele introduces its new built-in waste separator system, the Wasteboy – a compact unit for sink base cabinets that satisfies the demands of your kitchen waste with acute efficiency. Despite a voluminous waste bin capacity of up to 32 litres (2 x 16 litres), the complete unit is compact and delivered to you perfectly, disassembled and packaged.
Showroom Details:
|
Nawzer Kerawala, Synergy PR, ,+91 (22) 24163842 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : (L-R): Mr. Partha Chakraborty – Director – Finance & Operations, Häfele India, H.E. Dr. Thomas Prinz – German Ambassador, Mr. Jürgen Wolf – Managing Director, Häfele South Asia, Mr. Ashikur Rahman – General Manager, Häfele Bangladesh, Mr. Nilesh Dave – Director – Sales, Häfele India
|Click for Real Image
|Image Caption : (L-R): H.E. Dr. Thomas Prinz – German Ambassador, Mr. Jürgen Wolf – Managing Director, Häfele South Asia
|Click for Real Image