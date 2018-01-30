Verka, the flagship brand of Punjab state-owned cooperative MILKFED has decided to reduce the price of double toned milk by Rs. 2 per liter for 500 ml pack with immediate effect. The price has reduced from Rs. 38 per liter to Rs. 36 per liter.

Mr. H S Grewal, Additional Managing Director, MILKFED said, “At Verka, our endeavor has been to provide the best quality products to our consumers at competitive prices. To ensure the availability of Verka products in across the length and breadth of Tricity, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi, Verka has strengthened its presence too.”

The price reduction is sure to delight the weight watchers. Double toned milk is ideal for those trying to maintain weight as it keeps the calorie intake under control and also helps in weight loss.

It is significant to note that Verka passes a huge chunk of its sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk. Farmers’ interest is of utmost importance in MILKFED and 80 to 85% is paid back to the farmer in the form of milk purchase price and annual bonuses etc. Since its inception, Verka has connected more than four lakh farmers across the state to a circle of about 7000 cooperative societies that give them the collective resources, technical inputs and necessary infrastructure.