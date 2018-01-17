GoDaddy, the world’s largest technology provider dedicated to small, independent ventures, announced today that it will award a 1-year free subscription of its Website Builder product to the top ten Mumbai marathon memories contest winners of the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 21, 2018. The contest is being sponsored as a part of the GoDaddy booth at the “Get Active Health & Lifestyle Expo 2018”.



At the booth, marathon runners can register for the contest and upload their memories to the website created with Website Builder. In addition, a web expert will be available to answer questions about creating a digital presence. GoDaddy will promote the event with stalls at the expo and guide participants for entering the contest and the process of sharing their experiences from the marathon. This initiative is a part of GoDaddy’s ongoing commitment to helping communities and raise awareness of the benefits of being online.



Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India and an avid marathon runner comments, “The contest and active participation at the Expo demonstrates our dedication to promote health and wellness. GoDaddy through this fun and health-focused initiative will continue to give back to India as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.”



GoDaddy will promote the contest with Facebook posts starting from January 16 through January 28, 2018, which is the last day of entry submission. The top ten winners selected by the GoDaddy committee will be announced at the end of February 2018 on GoDaddy India’s Facebook page.



GoDaddy’s participation at the Expo will also include a presentation by Mr. Arora, on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 pm, on the topic of 'Journey of Making My Runs Count'.



For more information about the contest, please visit – GoDaddy India Facebook Page



Connect with GoDaddy on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn