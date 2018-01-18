A digital interactive exhibition celebrating the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi will be displayed in Victoria, which is home to the largest number of people with Indian heritage in Australia.

This is one of many communities and cultural engagements the Victorian Government is supporting to celebrate the special bond Victoria shares with India following the recent release of the new Victoria’s India Strategy: Our Shared Future.

The exhibition also celebrates the success of the Indian diaspora internationally, recognising that Gandhi was also an immigrant.

Interstate and international visitors are expected to come to Melbourne to see the Gandhi Exhibition – a reflection of Gandhi’s high profile as an inspiring world leader, and Victoria’s reputation as the Creative State.

Touring the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Exhibition in Delhi today, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the Victorian Government was supporting Victoria’s Immigration Museum to show the unique exhibition – which will run from April to July 2018.

The announcement was made at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Delhi where the Gandhi Exhibition is on display, which was launched in October 2016 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The exhibition is curated from more than 1,000 archival photographs, 130 minutes of footage, 60 minutes of film clips and 20 voice recordings of Gandhi’s speeches.

The period of Gandhi’s life in which he migrated from India to England and then South Africa as well as the change he helped bring about in India on his return are featured, with his identity as a successful member of the Indian diaspora central to the exhibition.

Quotes attributable to Premier Daniel Andrews



“Mahatma Gandhi was an inspirational leader and I’m thrilled that Victorians will be able to enjoy this incredible exhibition at the Immigration Museum.”

“Victoria is home to Australia’s largest Indian population and this exhibition is an important way to acknowledge their cultural heritage and build the cultural understanding of India among the wider Victorian community.”

“Showing the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Exhibition in Victoria will help celebrate Indian culture in Victoria, and will bring visitors from across the world to our great city.”