The second edition of the leading trade event for fire safety & security – Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) will be held for the very first time in the garden city of Bengaluru from 22-24 February at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The fair will witness over 150 leading brands displaying their technological advancements and products and solutions catering to the wide demand of the industry.



With over 10,500 sq. mtr . of exhibition space, FSIE 2018 will have live product demonstrations along with conferences and workshops addressing key topics related to fire safety and security. Buyer-seller meetings, trade delegations are some of the other concurrent events to be a part of the expo. The Finest India Skills & Talent (FIST Awards) 2018 in the field of fire safety and security will recognise the achievements of the most innovative, reliable & cost-effective products, services and solutions spanning a wide range of fields across the fire safety and security industries.



The three-day trade fair will be a part of the Build Fair Alliance, a consortium of co-located events that are proposed to be conducted at the same venue coinciding with FSIE, thereby ensuring maximum number of footfalls from stakeholders of building automation and construction industry. This year the event will be co-located alongside ACREX India – leading exhibition on HVAC technology and ISH 2018 – leading exhibition showcasing plumbing systems. The alliance of the three events together is expected to attract over 50,000 business visitors during the three days.



In India, awareness about fire safety and security has grown exponentially and intensifi­ed over the last decade as a direct result of the country’s economic evolution. As IT and retail markets rapidly expand coupled with an increase in set up of large commercial factories, the stakes in terms of assets, investments and resources are too huge to be put at ­fire and security risk. Continuing to drive the demand for fire safety and security is also the government’s focus on infrastructure development, especially with initiatives like the Smart City Mission.



Pankaj Dharkar, President, Fire & Security Association of India shares, “The Indian fire and safety equipment market is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2019. With the increased growth of the economy coupled with the government rules and regulations, the future of the Indian fire safety & security market is very bright. Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) along with NuernbergMesse India joined hands together to organise the very first Fire & Security India Expo earlier this year. The upcoming edition will be the second edition of the annual trade event. The event is poised to attract the largest gathering of trade professionals witnessing product demonstrations and latest innovations by the leading brands participating at FSIE 2018 from world over.”



Anish Unni, Director Sales – Fire & Suppression Group, IDEX Corporation says, “IDEX India Fire & Safety has decided to participate in FSIE 2018 looking at the great success of the 2017 edition. We expect a great show this year as well, and will have our senior leadership team from Europe and USA visiting the show at Bengaluru. All the brands of IDEX Fire & Safety, i.e. Lukas, Vetter, Godiva, Akron Brass and AWG will be showcased during the event. We also have plans to have live sessions where our products will be demonstrated. We look forward to the opportunity to meet with all customers and key decision makers from the industry, thereby expanding brand IDEX within the fire safety and security segment in India.”



By being the wide platform forum that it is, FSIE will bring to the fire safety & security industry, a uniquely concentrated market overview of integrated solutions for ­fire protection and security, especially those that intelligently combine innovation and technology. As part of exhibits, installations and discussions, the latest technology in fire safety & security will be on display during the expo, along with their uses, advantages and ways of deployment. This will empower decision-makers with first-hand information, as well as open the stakeholders’ eyes to new possibilities.



Sajid Desai, CEO, NuernbergMesse India shares, “The second edition of Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) is a multi-dimensional platform that combines solutions for passive, active and organisational fire safety and security management. Here, official experts, architects and developers, MEP consultants, OEMs, security experts, building engineers, members of leading security and fire prevention bodies as well as fire safety & security representatives from retail, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, facility management, IT-ITEs industry and other stakeholders will gather to disseminate information, gather knowledge, exchange ideas, exhibit, debate innovative perspectives, solutions and products for ­fire safety and security.”



Leading players including A.D.N Fire Safety Pvt Ltd, Advanced International, Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd, Arihant Fire Protection Services Pvt. Ltd., Bharti Fire Engineers, Coopro Safety India Pvt Ltd, DDS Limited, FFE Ltd, IDEX India Pvt Ltd, Lubi Industries LLP, Naffco India Pvt Ltd, New Age Firefighting Co Ltd, Nohmi Bosai (India) Pvt Ltd, NSC Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, Prama Hikvision (India) Pvt. Ltd., Rapidrop India Pvt Ltd, Ravel Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Safex Fire Services Ltd, Securiton AG, Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros, Topaz Fire Systems Pvt Ltd, Winco Valves Pvt Ltd among many others are ensuring that the event is the standalone platform for business excellence in the fire safety & security domain. Scheduled from 22-24 February at BIEC, Bengaluru, Fire & Security India Expo is supported by all leading associations and major trade bodies of India.