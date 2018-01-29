The audience for Marathi Films & Television is growing each day and so is their desire to know more about their favourite stars. Launched last year, itsmajja.com is a one-stop destination that brings together Marathi culture through drama, movies, literature, television and music while providing news of upcoming movies and filmy gossips. The web portal boasts of more than a million followers on its social media pages like Facebook and Instagram. It also encourages young Maharashtrian talent by giving aspiring artists a unique platform to showcase their skills. Itsmajja.com’s movie reviews are appreciated across age groups.



In an exciting announcement, Itsmajja.com is coming up with one of its kind digital awards that would felicitate and celebrate last year’s movie release in 20 different categories. The digital award will have veterans of Marathi Film & TV industry on its jury panel.



Commenting on its success, Sourin Dutta, Founder of itsmajja.com, said, “What started as a blog has become a full-fledged destination for Marathi entertainment. We are overwhelmed by the response garnered and are looking forward to achieve newer milestones in the digital space.”