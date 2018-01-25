A team of veteran doctors has announced the launch of eMedicoz mobile application for in-premise network of medical students and the doctors. eMedicoz, now available for both, Apple and Android users, brings to reality a unique vision of creating a digital medical community and professional network for medical students, practicing doctors and healthcare professionals. eMedicoz is India’s first medical education-centric mobile-based platform where Doctors and medical students can interact with each other and experts. The platform comprises of discussion forums for all different aspects and fields of medicine.

Medical students can get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on different forum through this online space. Budding doctors can get an idea about latest technology and development in the field of medicine. Basically, the aim of making this app is to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at post-doctoral level and provide them a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place. It is available both for Android and iOS platforms.

With the help of this app, students will get an opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world. They can join discussion forum and interact with specialists in this field. The app provides a platform where students even discuss exam papers, questions of both national and international disciplines and how to deal with it. One can get expert’s suggestions on how to move forward in critical cases. The gap between the access to medical and healthcare knowledge needs to be bridged in order to provide uniform learning experience and similar kinds of information to doctors, medical students and healthcare experts worldwide. No matter where you may be or who you may be, medical professionals and medical students have the right to obtaining even and equal education.



On this app various eLearning courses and medical learning videos are available. Some of the courses and video lectures are free and some are on subscription based model.

According to Dr Sumer Sethi, the man behind the app who himself is an edupreneur & practicing radiologist, “We aim to disrupt the way medical education based content is consumed by medical graduates. In this app we are bringing a concept of blended learning. Courses will be a blend of live streaming & recorded videos which will be followed by post tests. Globally today it is recognized blended learning along with support by digital community accelerates the learning curve for any student and we want to pioneer this in India.”

He further stated, “Many of the courses would include access to high yielding eBooks and Mock exams. This app will be particularly useful for Doctors preparing for various postgraduate exams including NEETPG, NEET Super specialty, USMLE, PLAB, MRCP, Australian & Canadian exams. For senior Doctors, we aim to bring various digital CME activities to help them keep abreast with the recent developments in the medical field.”

He concluded by sharing his vision to break the barriers that exist for medicos in their learning activities with this digital initiative and probably this is why he has pragmatically named this application, “eMedicoz”.

