eAgeTutor
|
eAgeTutor.com (www.eAgeTutor.com), the foremost online Spoken English training service in India, has rolled out an upgraded version of its proprietary e-learning platform, Zilleon, for mobile devices. The enhanced Zilleon on mobile platform further strengthens eAge’s proposition of ‘anytime anywhere’ learning complemented with a great student experience.
With Zilleon on mobile, eAgeTutor takes its ‘classroom in the cloud’ to a new level, where students can enjoy all the proven benefits of its online classrooms with a smartphone. These include live interactions with a teacher with a virtual whiteboard and the ability to collaborate with the teacher or peer group. What’s more, as a Progressive Web App, there is no need to ‘install’ any app or software on the smartphone, Zilleon is accessible via any web browser on the smartphone. It is optimized to work efficiently even on low-speed Internet connections such as 3G networks. The platform is device-agnostic and works equally well on Android and iOS phones.
|
Chander Madan, eAgeTutor, ,+91-9818738885 , [email protected]