eAgeTutor.com (www.eAgeTutor.com), the foremost online Spoken English training service in India, has rolled out an upgraded version of its proprietary e-learning platform, Zilleon, for mobile devices. The enhanced Zilleon on mobile platform further strengthens eAge’s proposition of ‘anytime anywhere’ learning complemented with a great student experience.

With Zilleon on mobile, eAgeTutor takes its ‘classroom in the cloud’ to a new level, where students can enjoy all the proven benefits of its online classrooms with a smartphone. These include live interactions with a teacher with a virtual whiteboard and the ability to collaborate with the teacher or peer group. What’s more, as a Progressive Web App, there is no need to ‘install’ any app or software on the smartphone, Zilleon is accessible via any web browser on the smartphone. It is optimized to work efficiently even on low-speed Internet connections such as 3G networks. The platform is device-agnostic and works equally well on Android and iOS phones.



“With the growing mobile penetration in the country, improving bandwidth and speed of access, and changing consumer preferences towards mobile devices over desktop and laptop PCs, we at eAgeTutor.com felt it was imperative to offer our current and prospective students a great mobile experience,” said Chander Madan, Founder & CEO of eAgeTutor.com.



“As the cost of data comes down even further, we expect the consumption of data to continue its exponential growth trajectory. The improved Zilleon platform on mobile works extremely well even on relatively low-speed connections; so, students can rest assured of a great online learning experience.”



“We are extremely excited about the significantly extended reach that Zilleon on mobile gives as, as we can serve a lot more students from the smaller towns and cities in India. It is a great motivator for us to know that we will help a much bigger audience boost their careers with improved English speaking and communication skills.”