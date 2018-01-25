Delta, a leading provider of video wall solutions, has provided its brightest Laser Video wall solution to the Operations Control Centre of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation. Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is a project of Govt. of U.P., which is implemented to strengthen the transport infrastructure of the city with a holistic multi-modal transport system. Delta, with its expertise in display solutions, installed its latest and brightest solution in the market for this project.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is the fastest built high speed rapid transit system project in India. Lucknow Metro is a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) constructed to provide the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with an environment-friendly atmosphere, having two routes, from North to South and East to West. The North-South corridor starts at Amausi and ends at Munshi Pulia, with a total length of 22.878 kilometres. The East-West corridor starts at Charbagh Railway Station and ends at Vasant Kunj with a total length of 11 kilometres. Both lines intersect at Charbagh.

The new Lucknow Metro Operations Control Centre (OCC) features India’s 1st Laser video wall composed of 5×2 70’’ Video wall Cubes. With unmatched brightness, Delta’s Laser Video walls have Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, excellent standards in brightness uniformity (≥ 98%), wide viewing angle and true redundancy to match the Lucknow Metro requirement. In addition, a controller is set up in the room, capable of handling multiple inputs and Cube control software which provides precise information on the status of the video wall at any point of time.

“The Operations Control Centre (OCC) is responsible for a smooth command and control of all stations and trains. The video wall will display dynamic status of each train, route and signal on a real-time basis and the status of the power supply on each section of the line. Faults in the supply, if any, will be noticed immediately through the Video wall and can be acted upon by the LMRC operators,” commented an LMRC official.

Delta, with a strong global reference base in the Railway Industry, recommended its latest and most innovative display solution for monitoring operations at the OCC of Lucknow Metro. The operations of the fastest built metro project will be monitored round the clock on Delta’s Video walls in support of train services and maintenance activities.

“Every day, the operators of the Operations Control Centre of Lucknow Metro will ensure the safety of millions of passengers by constantly monitoring train speed, signals, station activities and power supply. With the help of Delta’s display solutions we are assured that the security of passengers will improve and operators will promptly respond to emergencies, if any,” commented the LMRC official.