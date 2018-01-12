Datar Cancer Genetics Limited, a leading molecular and genetic analysis company has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), post a recent on-site inspection and audit.



Datar Cancer Genetics offers the most comprehensive services and solutions in molecular pathology, genomic analysis and fully integrated bioinformatics in India. It has focused largely on developing services that offer a greater insight into precision, customized and accurate medicine through its diverse ecosystem of innovative oncology solutions.



"Our passion and commitment to deliver best-in-class genomic solutions for Cancer has resulted in developing an unparalleled range of blood and tissue based diagnostics for clinicians," said Mr Rajan Datar, Chairman, Datar Cancer Genetics Limited. "This accreditation highlights our focus on quality, accuracy of processes and patient centricity. It reflects our continuous effort and drive to provide innovative treatment solutions for difficult cancers while meeting and exceeding the highest global standards for our patients”.



During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years.

CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and the overall management.



"The accreditation reflects our commitment to ensure that the organization meets the most stringent international standards for laboratory quality systems relating to test accuracy and reliability," said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director at Datar Cancer Genetics Limited. "This accreditation provides a benchmark of quality and laboratory competence and strengthens the trust in our powerful range of molecular and genetic analysis based solutions that can equip clinicians with greater prognostic, predictive and therapeutic information regarding their patients, and assist in the better monitoring of cancer evolution and drug resistance."



Datar Cancer Genetics is equipped with a state of art NABL (ISO 15189) and ISO 9001:2008 accredited molecular genomic facility at Nashik, India, with a strong and competent team of over 120 comprising world-class scientists, researchers, specialist clinicians and data analysts who are devoted to developing the world’s best technologies for cancer management using molecular and genetic analysis. It has fully integrated sequencing + bio-informatics + human interface and interpretation platforms with access to international databases. The organization offers its solutions across 10 countries and over 100 cities across India, and through leading healthcare groups.