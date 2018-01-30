Fully managed by Commvault Software with 24/7 customer support, new SaaS solution provides flexible, easy-to-use solution for endpoint data protection

A zero infrastructure footprint solution, Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service eliminates the need for infrastructure installation or IT management resources

infrastructure installation or IT management resources Commvault Secure File Sharing and Commvault Endpoint Search round out new service offerings from Commvault to strengthen protection & compliance at the edge of the enterprise

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, announced the availability of Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service to simplify and streamline the backup and recovery of corporate data stored on laptops, desktops and other devices in one flexible, easy-to-use software as a service (SaaS) offering. Fully managed by Commvault in the cloud with 24/7 customer support, Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service eliminates the need for in-house infrastructure installation and reduces application management resources.

The Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service offering addresses the ongoing shift towards SaaS-based solutions, which reduce maintenance costs, simplify deployment and accelerate time to value.



“Despite having one of the highly equipped digital ecosystem, India has been at the receiving end of data thefts of financial information, the need for endpoint data protection has never been greater. Commvault’s new flexible SaaS offering round out our Endpoint portfolio to provide one of the broadest offerings in the market, enabling organizations in India to take a proactive and powerful step towards mitigating the risks tied to data theft and loss.” said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Vice President, India and SAARC Region, Commvault



Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service will enable organizations in India to protect data value with data encryption together with backup and recovery should a laptop be lost or stolen. The service provides self-service capabilities that enable employees to access and recover lost data and securely share files with other employees. Commvault provides all necessary software, facilities, personnel, processes, 24/7 support, reporting and oversight necessary to protect individual laptops and devices – all through one single point of service.



Bolster Data Protection & Compliance for Data at the Edge of the Enterprise

To adopt a modernized and converged endpoint data protection strategy, customers can also choose to add on Commvault Endpoint Search, which provides secure visibility and control over endpoint data for compliance and litigation purposes with integrated full-text search and reporting from a consolidated pool of endpoint data. Also available today for Indian customers, Commvault Secure File Sharing will enable end-users to securely store, access, and share files from virtually anywhere, at any time, on any device. These capabilities address not only the burgeoning need for secure file sharing among business end-users so that sensitive data is protected, but also the critical need for organizations to more easily demonstrate compliance with regulatory and government requirements through further securing and protecting those files with an integrated endpoint backup solution.

Customers can use the new Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service solution to:

Protect and secure critical company data residing on laptops and desktops with an automated backup service that doesn’t interrupt user productivity.

Minimize data leakage with built-in security settings that allow users to encrypt files and folders, track geo-location and securely wipe data from lost or stolen laptops.

Secure visibility and control over endpoint data for compliance and litigation purposes with integrated full-text search and reporting from a consolidated pool of endpoint data.

Provide employees with a company-sanctioned, secure file sharing service that’s easy to use, and delivers required visibility and control over company data-sharing practices.

Increase productivity with anywhere, anytime access to protected data through a web portal, mobile app and natively in Windows Explorer

Gain flexibility with one simple, easy to use cloud service from Commvault with 24/7 customer admin support.

Customers can use the new Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service solution to: Commvault Endpoint Data Protection as a Service and complementing add-on service offerings, Commvault Endpoint Search and Commvault Secure File Sharing, are generally available today by Commvault or through its ecosystem of managed service providers and resellers. The new offerings are packaged to make it easy for partners to quote, sell, support and implement.