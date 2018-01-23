Commvault, the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, today announced that its Commvault Data Platform has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to power its new HPE GreenLake Backup solution. Available today and managed through HPE’s outcome-based flexible IT consumption service, Commvault Software which is pre-integrated on HPE servers, storage and networking technology will provide customers with enterprise-class data protection and reliability covering the entire lifecycle of a backup environment.



Through its support of HPE GreenLake Backup, Commvault is simplifying the backup experience for customers by providing the required hardware, software, and services to meet evolving data protection & compliance challenges, tightening resource requirements, and ever-expanding data growth. HPE GreenLake Backup is an on-premises deployment but priced like a cloud offering.



“Today’s announcement brings together two industry leaders in Commvault and HPE for the benefit of our mutual customers with an end-to-end back up service, deployed and delivered in the privacy of their own data center,” said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO of Commvault. “Through this strategic technology partnership, we are delighted to extend our presence in the vital enterprise market with HPE with a new service offering that enables IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives, while lowering operational expenses and reducing risks related to security, business continuity and regulatory compliance.”



“We are excited to partner with Commvault to deliver a complete ‘pay as you go’ backup solution that removes the complexities inherent in capacity planning and the burdens of provisioning backups and managing data growth. Instead we deliver a successfully executed backup, the outcome that our customers care about,” said Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext. “With HPE’s metering technology and management services to run our customers storage needs on either HPE StoreOnce or HPE 3PAR Storage, organizations are able to gain instant backup capacity, within the control and security of their own data center, deployed ahead of time and ready to be activated when needed.”