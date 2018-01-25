Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced CE Construction in Nepal has selected Infor LN as part of its modernization project to catalyze business growth. The implementation is expected to go live in July 2018.

As Nepal’s leading construction player, CE Construction, whose primary operations is in General Contracting, Hydropower Development and Real Estate, has embarked upon its most significant IT investment to date and will deploy Infor LN to enhance overall productivity within the organization through improved collaboration within and across departments. This will help the construction leader stay ahead in an evolving industry facing demands to become even more efficient, sustainable and innovative. To drive the company’s projected growth, Infor’s solutions will provide the scalability and a consumer-friendly user interface to engage the digitally-savvy millennial workforce. Other solutions CE Construction will deploy include Infor Xi, Infor CRM, Infor d/EPM and Infor EAM.



Following a thorough evaluation, Infor was selected for its construction industry expertise, deep industry functionality, fast time-to-value, and end-to-end offerings.



“In a constantly-changing market scenario, we find it imperative to continue on our growth path through the adoption of robust technology solutions. We chose Infor for their comprehensive solution capabilities and their in-depth industry knowledge. We are confident that Infor will help us increase business agility, productivity and empower our people for future growth,” said Bijay Rajbhandary, Chairman and Managing Director, CE Construction.



Ashish Dass, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor said, “The infrastructure and construction industry is at an inflection point with emerging technologies changing the way stakeholders collaborate and engage. Additionally, this sector is faced with a demographic shift of the workforce and evolving customer demands. Digital Transformation is the route to unlocking several opportunities for significant business outcomes. Infor is happy to partner with an industry leader in the construction space and we look forward to a long-term engagement to help the company grow from strength to strength”.